The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 8-0 725 1 2. Stanford 10-1 696 2 3. Ohio St. 8-0 646 4 4. Indiana 9-0 643 5 5. Notre Dame 7-1 586 7 6. UConn 6-1 573 3 7. Virginia Tech 8-0 530 9 8. NC State 7-1 487 12 8. North Carolina 6-1 487 6 10. Iowa St. 6-1 479 8 11. LSU 9-0 416 11 12. Arizona 7-0 387 14 13. UCLA 8-1 364 15 14. Michigan 9-0 337 17 15. Utah 7-0 332 16 16. Iowa 6-3 291 10 17. Oregon 6-1 248 19 18. Creighton 7-1 244 13 19. Baylor 6-2 180 21 20. Maryland 7-3 165 20 21. Arkansas 10-0 121 - 22. Gonzaga 7-2 106 23 23. Oklahoma 7-1 99 - 24. Kansas St 8-1 57 - 25. Villanova 7-2 45 25

Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2, Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.