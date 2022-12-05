The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|8-0
|725
|1
|2. Stanford
|10-1
|696
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|8-0
|646
|4
|4. Indiana
|9-0
|643
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|7-1
|586
|7
|6. UConn
|6-1
|573
|3
|7. Virginia Tech
|8-0
|530
|9
|8. NC State
|7-1
|487
|12
|8. North Carolina
|6-1
|487
|6
|10. Iowa St.
|6-1
|479
|8
|11. LSU
|9-0
|416
|11
|12. Arizona
|7-0
|387
|14
|13. UCLA
|8-1
|364
|15
|14. Michigan
|9-0
|337
|17
|15. Utah
|7-0
|332
|16
|16. Iowa
|6-3
|291
|10
|17. Oregon
|6-1
|248
|19
|18. Creighton
|7-1
|244
|13
|19. Baylor
|6-2
|180
|21
|20. Maryland
|7-3
|165
|20
|21. Arkansas
|10-0
|121
|-
|22. Gonzaga
|7-2
|106
|23
|23. Oklahoma
|7-1
|99
|-
|24. Kansas St
|8-1
|57
|-
|25. Villanova
|7-2
|45
|25
Others receiving votes: Kansas 37, Marquette 30, Louisville 28, Texas 17, St. John’s 14, South Florida 12, Miami 12, Virginia 8, Duke 5, Rice 4, Florida St. 4, Purdue 3, Missouri 2, Nebraska 2, Seton Hall 1, Southern Cal 1, Middle Tennessee 1.