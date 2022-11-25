No. 10 Louisville sees 6 players score in double digits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points to lead No. 10 Louisville in a 100-37 rout of Longwood on Friday.

The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. Her teammates made quick work of the Lancers (1-4), jumping out to an 18-2 lead in the first four minutes and never giving up the lead.

Louisville shot a season-best 55.9% and had six players score in double figures. Carr, a graduate transfer from Syracuse, made 5 of 7 3-pointers, and finished with a season-best seven rebounds and five assists.

Adriana Shipp-Davis scored 14 points to lead the Lancers, who shot just 23% and were outrebounded 57-23.

DEPAUL 76, NO. 14 MARYLAND 67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Keke Rimmer and Jorie Allen also had double-doubles and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off Maryland at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Terrapins trailed a vast majority of the game but a layup by Faith Masonius capped a 7-0 run for a 54-52 lead early in the fourth quarter. After a Darrione Rogers 3-pointer for DePaul, Abby Meyers hit a jumper for a 56-55 Maryland lead.

Rimmer had 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Allen had 10 and 13 for the Blue Demons (3-2).

Shyanne Sellars scored 13 for Maryland (4-2).

NO. 16 CREIGHTON 57, XAVIER 51

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lauren Jensen made a clutch 3-pointer and scored 18 points and she and Morgan Maly made six free throws in the final 30 seconds to give Creighton a win over Xavier in a Big East Conference opener.

Fernanda Ovalle scored four points in a 6-0 run that gave Xavier a 46-44 lead with 3:27 to play. Jayme Horan turned a turnover into a tying basket for Creighton with 2:08 to go and Emma Ronsiek’s layup produced a lead with 1:29 left after a Xavier miss.

Then Jensen cashed in on a turnover with a 3-pointer and the Bluejays (6-0) led 51-46 with 1:05 remaining.

Taylor Smith made a 3 for the Musketeers with 35 seconds to go but Creighton was good at the line.

Smith and Ovalle both scored 15 points for the Musketeers (5-1).

NO. 21 BAYLOR 95, SAINT LOUIS 58

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 16 points and had six assists, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Baylor beat Saint Louis in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Baylor opened the game on a 14-2 run, led 25-11 after one quarter and held a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The Bears led 86-47 with 7:58 to go in the fourth.

Ja’Mee Asberry added 14 points, and Jaden Owens added 11 points and 10 assists for Baylor (4-1).

Brooke Flowers scored 13 points, Mia Nicastro added 12 and Peyton Kennedy had 11 for Saint Louis (1-6).

NO. 23 VILLANOVA 83, BELMONT 80

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 29 points and Villanova rebounded from blowing a 21-point lead in the second half against Belmont.

The Wildcats (5-0) were ahead 66-45 on a Lucy Olsen jumper at the 4:07 mark of the third quarter. That’s when the Bruins (1-4), reeled off 10 straight to end the quarter, pulling within 66-55 on a Destinee Wells 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The run reached 18, then Olsen ended Villanova’s 6:12 drought with a basket before Sydni Harvey tied it with a 3 and a layup.

Nikki Baird made two free throws to bring Belmont within 81-80 with 11 seconds left. Siegrist made just 1 of 2 from the line and Teresa Miller was fouled on an offensive rebound but Miller missed the first free throw and was missed the second on purpose with three seconds to go. Christina Dalce wrapped up the win with a free throw.

Harvey scored 24 points to lead Belmont.

___

