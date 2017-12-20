Pennsylvania’s top football recruit, Harrisburg’s Parsons picks Penn State
Harrisburg senior Micah Parsons, the state’s top-ranked football recruit, picked Penn State for the second time.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pound defensive end originally committed to Penn State in February 2016 but reopened his recruitment last April. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Parsons again chose the Nittany Lions. He also had visited Georgia, Nebraska, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Rivals rates Parsons as a five-star recruit and the fifth-best prospect in the country. He’s ranked as the best defensive end nationally.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.