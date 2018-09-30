FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Matchup of Pitt-Penn State ‘fantasy’ teams would be close one

By Jerry Dipaola
 
Share

NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt, the Dallas Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel from 1960-88, has scouted, interviewed, drafted and, ultimately, celebrated championships with some of the greatest players in NFL history.

So who better than Brandt to evaluate Trib Total Media’s all-time Pitt and Penn State teams, based solely on their NFL performances, and -- do we dare? -- pick a winner if the teams could match brain and brawn on the football field.

Of course, it’s an exercise in fantasy football, but Brandt played along, anyway.

Other news
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.

“There are so many great players,” he said, noting a total of 14 Pro Football Hall of Famers. “I don’t know if there’s a definite way of saying who’s the best.”

But we prodded, and he came up with a winner. We’ll get to that in a minute.

Brandt was impressed with the teams we assembled, although he said he might have inserted Tom Rafferty at guard for Penn State. Rafferty, of course, played 14 seasons for the Cowboys, but he had stiff competition from Mike Munchak and Steve Wisniewski.

“Everyone thinks their own child is the smartest or the cutest,” Brandt said.

Speaking of Cowboys, Brandt also was partial to Cowboys center Mark Stepnoski, an Erie native who is on the all-time Pitt team.

As a sidebar, Brandt said he caught the ire of Joe Paterno after Stepnoski chose Pitt over Penn State.

“He said I was the reason that Stepnoski went to Pitt,” Brandt said, “because I was quoted as saying (Pitt’s) Joe Moore was one of the best offensive line coaches in college football. He was mad as heck at me and, as only he could do, he sent me one of those handwritten letters of his.”

Getting down to the business of picking a winner in our game of fantasy, Brandt gave Pitt a slight edge because of Dan Marino.

“The only difference in the teams is maybe Pitt has Marino, who I would consider just a little bit better than Kerry Collins,” he said.

But what a game it would be.

• Chris Doleman, who Brandt called one of the best pass rushers of all-time, trying to get around offensive tackle Glenn Ressler, even though their careers were separated by a quarter-century.

• Jack Ham trying to cover Mike Ditka. Their NFL careers overlapped by two years, but they never met in college.

• How about a Mike Reid vs. Russ Grimm matchup in the trenches?

In the end, we agree with Brandt. The teams are equal at every position, except quarterback.

Here’s how it might end:

With the score tied, 31-31, in the final seconds, Pitt wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a leaping reception at the 2 on a throw from Marino, who somehow got the pass off with Dave Robinson in his face. But Fitzgerald is kept out of the end zone on a diving, shoestring tackle by Penn State safety Darren Perry.

With the clock ticking, Fred Cox rushes onto the field to kick the winning field goal: Pitt wins, 34-31.

Not bad for a 79-year-old man.