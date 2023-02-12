Knowling scores 22 as Yale cruises past Columbia 99-68

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Knowling scored 22 points and Yale breezed to a 99-68 victory over Columbia on Saturday night.

Knowling also grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-6, 7-3 Ivy League), who upped their win streak to six. EJ Jarvis totaled 17 points and five boards, while John Poulakidas scored 13.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 19 points to lead the Lions (6-19, 1-9), who have lost nine straight. Avery Brown added 14 points and Blair Thompson scored 12.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Yale visits Pennsylvania, while Columbia hosts Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .