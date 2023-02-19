De La Rosa scores 19 in Columbia’s 71-65 win over Dartmouth

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 19 points in Columbia’s 71-65 victory over Dartmouth on Saturday.

De La Rosa added eight rebounds for the Lions (7-20, 2-10 Ivy League). Zavian McLean added 11 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Kenny Noland finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. The Lions ended a 10-game skid with the victory.

The Big Green (9-17, 5-7) were led by Dame Adelekun, who recorded 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Dartmouth also got 12 points from Dusan Neskovic. In addition, Brandon Mitchell-Day finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .