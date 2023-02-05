Evbuomwan scores 19 to lead Princeton past Columbia 86-66

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 19 points as Princeton beat Columbia 88-66 on Saturday.

Evbuomwan added six rebounds for the Tigers (16-6, 7-2 Ivy League). Keeshawn Kellman scored 14 points, grabbed five boards and blocked four shots. Matt Allocco scored 12 on 5-of-5 shooting.

Avery Brown scored 13 to top the Lions (6-18, 1-8), who have lost eight straight. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Zavian McLean also scored 12.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Princeton visits Dartmouth and Columbia travels to play Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .