Oilers visit the Avalanche after McDavid’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (48-23-9, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Colorado Avalanche after Connor McDavid scored two goals in the Oilers’ 6-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Colorado is 48-24-6 overall and 21-13-5 in home games. The Avalanche have a 22-10-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Edmonton is 26-11-3 on the road and 48-23-9 overall. The Oilers lead league play with 88 power-play goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has 37 goals and 67 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored seven goals with 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 51 goals with 73 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: day to day (illness), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (lower-body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out for season (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .