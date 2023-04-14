Nashville in action against Colorado after overtime win

Colorado Avalanche (50-24-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (42-31-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -192, Predators +161; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Colorado Avalanche after the Predators took down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime.

Nashville has a 42-31-8 record overall and a 9-12-4 record in Central Division play. The Predators have a 29-7-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Colorado is 50-24-7 overall with an 18-6-1 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a 44-9-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Avalanche won 5-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 22 goals and 34 assists for the Predators. Cody Glass has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikko Rantanen has 55 goals and 48 assists for the Avalanche. Devon Toews has 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Matt Duchene: out (hand), Roman Josi: out (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .