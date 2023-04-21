Kraken, Avalanche square off with series tied 1-1

Colorado Avalanche (51-24-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -159, Kraken +136; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken for game three of the with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 3-2 in the last meeting.

Seattle has gone 20-17-4 at home and 46-28-8 overall. The Kraken have scored 289 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Colorado has a 29-11-1 record in road games and a 51-24-7 record overall. The Avalanche have a 23-10-2 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has 14 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 55 goals and 50 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has scored 10 goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, five assists, four penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Avalanche: Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Darren Helm: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .