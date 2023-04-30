Avalanche and Kraken face off in game 7 of the first round

Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (51-24-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Avalanche -219, Kraken +180; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken face off in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 4-1. Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals in the win.

Colorado is 51-24-7 overall and 23-15-6 at home. The Avalanche have a 23-10-2 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Seattle is 46-28-8 overall and 28-12-4 in road games. The Kraken have a 48-7-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 42 goals and 69 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored nine goals with seven assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 14 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Darren Helm: day to day (undisclosed), Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (personal), Andrew Cogliano: out (neck), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Josh Manson: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Jared McCann: day to day (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .