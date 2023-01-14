No. 2 Stanford women pull away in 4th to beat No. 8 UCLA

Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by UCLA forward Lina Sontag (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Stanford won 72-59. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and second-ranked Stanford scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Jones also had 12 rebounds and six assists to help the Cardinal (17-1, 5-0 Pac-12) extend their winning streak over conference opponents to 38 games. Brink added 11 rebounds.

Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti scored 13 points apiece and Emily Bessoir had 10 for UCLA (14-3, 3-2).

Stanford led 51-49 going into the fourth quarter when Brink took over. The junior scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots in the quarter as the Cardinal jumped out to a 66-49 advantage.

UCLA missed 12 shots and committed four turnovers before Conti hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 remaining for the Bruins first points.

COLORADO 72, NO. 14 ARIZONA 64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Frida Formann made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Aaronette Vonleh had 14 points and nine rebounds and Colorado beat Arizona.

Colorado (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Buffaloes have won their last six games overall and 11 straight at home.

Cate Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds for Arizona (14-3, 4-2).

NO. 21 OREGON 65, WASHINGTON 58

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao had 16 points and five assists and Oregon beat Washington for the 10th straight time.

Taya Hanson hit all four of her 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for the Ducks (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12). Grace VanSlooten had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Delayah Daniels and Haley Van Dyke both scored 14 points for Washington (9-6, 1-4). The Huskies have lost five of six.

