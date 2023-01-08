da Silva scores 17, Colorado beats Oregon State 62-42

Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno, left, passes the ball while driving by Colorado guard Nique Clifford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting to help Colorado cruise to a 62-42 win over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Da Silva — who scored a career-high 30 in Colorado’s 68-41 win over Oregon on Thursday — hit a 3-pointer, J’Vonne Hadley followed with a jumper and da Silva added a layup to make it 7-0, KJ Simpson hit two free throws to make it 16-6 with 11:37 left in the first half and Buffaloes led by double figures the rest of the way.

Simpson, 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who went into the game leading Colorado (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12) in scoring (18.7 per game), had a season-low six points on 1-of-8 shooting but grabbed seven rebounds with a career-high tying six assists.

Dexter Akanno led Oregon State (7-9, 1-4) with 10 points. Freshman Tyler Bilodeau had four points, a career-high 12 rebounds, two blocks and a steals.

The Beavers committed eight turnovers, made 8 of 29 from the field, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, and did not attempt a free throw in the first half. They set season lows for points in a game and points in a half (18 in the first).

Oregon State returns home to play No. 5 Arizona — which had 28-game home win streak snapped Saturday with a 74-61 loss to Washington State — on Thursday

Colorado visits USC on Thursday

