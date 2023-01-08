Stevens scores 16, Colorado St. beats Fresno St. 79-57

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens scored 16 points as Colorado State beat Fresno State 79-57 on Saturday night.

Stevens added six assists for the Rams (9-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. John Tonje was 5-of-8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Isaih Moore led the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and eight rebounds. Jemarl Baker Jr. added 13 points for Fresno State. In addition, Isaiah Hill had 11 points and six assists.

Colorado State took the lead with 17:31 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Tonje led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 35-23 at the break. Colorado State pulled away with a 15-2 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 23 points. They outscored Fresno State by 10 points in the final half, as Jalen Lake led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Colorado State hosts Air Force while Fresno State visits San Jose State.

