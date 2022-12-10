AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aztec 67, Grants 65

Cloudcroft 33, Mesilla Valley Christian 32

Clovis 45, Goddard 40

Del Norte 64, Las Cruces 57

Estancia 61, Cottonwood Classical 57

Eunice 82, Wellman-Union, Texas 26

Fort Sumner/House 89, Jal 46

Gateway Christian 47, Hondo 33

Hope Christian 59, Mayfield 56

Kirtland Central 70, Tohatchi 44

Lovington 75, Santa Teresa 49

Manzano 75, Menaul 72

McCurdy 53, Loving 47

NMSD 55, Colorado Deaf and Blind School, Colo. 9

NMSD 60, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind, Utah 16

Organ Mountain 62, Cibola 55

Reserve 35, Floyd 34

Robertson 67, Santa Fe Prep 51

Santa Rosa 57, Lordsburg 56

Socorro 45, East Mountain 30

West Mesa 56, Carlsbad 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.