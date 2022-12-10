Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aztec 67, Grants 65
Cloudcroft 33, Mesilla Valley Christian 32
Clovis 45, Goddard 40
Del Norte 64, Las Cruces 57
Estancia 61, Cottonwood Classical 57
Eunice 82, Wellman-Union, Texas 26
Fort Sumner/House 89, Jal 46
Gateway Christian 47, Hondo 33
Hope Christian 59, Mayfield 56
Kirtland Central 70, Tohatchi 44
Lovington 75, Santa Teresa 49
Manzano 75, Menaul 72
McCurdy 53, Loving 47
NMSD 55, Colorado Deaf and Blind School, Colo. 9
NMSD 60, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind, Utah 16
Organ Mountain 62, Cibola 55
Reserve 35, Floyd 34
Robertson 67, Santa Fe Prep 51
Santa Rosa 57, Lordsburg 56
Socorro 45, East Mountain 30
West Mesa 56, Carlsbad 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/