Acosta leads Cincinnati against the Colorado Rapids

FC Cincinnati (9-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-6-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado +145, FC Cincinnati +182, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Luciano Acosta leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after scoring two goals against the Columbus Crew.

The Rapids are 0-3-3 at home. The Rapids are sixth in the MLS with 65 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

Cincinnati is 1-1-3 in road games. Cincinnati has a 3-0-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has scored two goals and added two assists for the Rapids. Connor Ronan has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Acosta has five goals and four assists for Cincinnati. Sergio Santos has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-3-5, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 7-1-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Max (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Cincinnati: Arquimides Ordonez (injured), Brenner (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .