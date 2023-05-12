Philadelphia Union visit the Colorado Rapids after shutout victory

Philadelphia Union (4-4-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-3-6, ninth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado +158, Philadelphia +169, Draw +218; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New York Red Bulls 1-0, the Philadelphia Union visit the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids are 0-1-3 at home. The Rapids are fifth in the MLS with 53 shots on goal, averaging 4.8 per game.

The Union are 1-3-1 in road games. The Union have a 2-3 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Barrios has scored two goals and added two assists for the Rapids. Diego Rubio has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mikael Uhre has five goals for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-2-6, averaging 0.9 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Union: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Bryan Acosta (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured), Jack Price (injured), Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Cole Bassett (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .