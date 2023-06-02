Colorado Rapids host the San Jose Earthquakes on 3-game home losing streak

San Jose Earthquakes (6-5-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-8-6, 14th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado -103, San Jose +251, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids play the San Jose Earthquakes looking to break a three-game home skid.

The Rapids are 2-4-5 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids have scored 14 goals while giving up 25 for a -11 goal differential.

The Earthquakes are 6-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are eighth in the Western Conference drawing 77 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Earthquakes won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett has scored two goals for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar has two goals over the past 10 games.

Cristian Espinoza has scored eight goals with three assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-5-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Darren Yapi (injured), Max (injured), Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Jack Price (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Steven Beitashour (injured).

Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Cade Cowell (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .