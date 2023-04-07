Sporting Kansas City looks for first victory of the season, hosts the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (0-3-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-3-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City looks for its first victory of the season when it hosts the Colorado Rapids.

Sporting KC is 0-3-2 against conference opponents. Sporting KC is second in the MLS drawing 42 corner kicks, averaging 7.0 per game.

The Rapids are 0-3-3 in Western Conference games. The Rapids rank eighth in the Western Conference drawing 33 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Agada has scored one goal for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has one goal.

Cole Bassett has one goal for the Rapids. Kevin Cabral has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Sporting KC: Averaging 0.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Rapids: Averaging 0.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured).

Rapids: Moise Bombito (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .