Vancouver Whitecaps take shutout streak into matchup against the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (1-3-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-2-4, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Vancouver -130, Colorado +338, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps come into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after securing three straight shutout wins.

The Whitecaps are 1-2-4 in Western Conference play. The Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference drawing 57 corner kicks, averaging 7.1 per game.

The Rapids are 1-3-4 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids are seventh in the Western Conference drawing 45 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simon Becher has scored three goals with one assist for the Whitecaps. Brian White has two goals.

Michael Barrios has two goals and two assists for the Rapids. Kevin Cabral has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Whitecaps: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Rapids: Averaging 0.7 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Sergio Cordova (injured), Alessandro Schopf (injured).

Rapids: Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Moise Bombito (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .