AHL Playoff Glance

By The Associated PressMay 1, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

DIVISION SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-5)

x-if necessary

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

Hartford 2, Providence 0

Friday, April 28: Hartford 1, Providence 0

Saturday, April 29: Hartford 2, Providence 1

Wednesday, May 3: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, May 5: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey 2, Charlotte 0

Friday, April 28: Hershey 5, Charlotte 2

Saturday, April 29: Hershey 5, Charlotte 1

Wednesday, May 3: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, May 4: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

North Division

Toronto 1, Utica 1

Thursday, April 27: Toronto 6, Utica 5, OT

Saturday, April 29: Utica 7, Toronto, 2

Wednesday, May 3: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 7: Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Syracuse 2, Rochester 2

Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT

Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0

Friday, April 28: Rochester 8, Syracuse 5

Sunday, April 30: Rochester 1, Syracuse 0

x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Texas 1, Rockford 1

Friday, April 28: Texas 5, Rockford 3

Sunday, April 30: Texas 1, Rockford 0

Wednesday, May 3: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

    • x-Friday, May 5: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

    x-Saturday, May 6: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

    Milwaukee 1, Manitoba 1

    Friday, April 28: Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2

    Sunday, April 30: Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0, OT

    Wednesday, May 3: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

    x-Friday, May 5: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

    x-Saturday, May 6: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

    Pacific Division

    Calgary 2, Abbotsford 0

    Wednesday, April 26: Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2, OT

    Friday, April 28: Calgary 4, Abbotsford 3, OT

    Wednesday, May 3: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

    x-Friday, May 5: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

    x-Sunday, May 7: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

    Colorado 2, Coachella Valley 1

    Wednesday, April 26: Coachella Valley 6, Colorado 2

    Thursday, April 27: Colorado 3, Coachella Valley 2

    Sunday, April 30: Colorado 1, Coachella Valley 0, OT

    Wednesday, May 3: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

    x-Friday, May 5: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

    ___

