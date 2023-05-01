AHL Playoff Glance
All Times EDT
DIVISION SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-5)
x-if necessary
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Hartford 2, Providence 0
Friday, April 28: Hartford 1, Providence 0
Saturday, April 29: Hartford 2, Providence 1
Wednesday, May 3: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey 2, Charlotte 0
Friday, April 28: Hershey 5, Charlotte 2
Saturday, April 29: Hershey 5, Charlotte 1
Wednesday, May 3: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, May 4: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
North Division
Toronto 1, Utica 1
Thursday, April 27: Toronto 6, Utica 5, OT
Saturday, April 29: Utica 7, Toronto, 2
Wednesday, May 3: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 5: Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Utica at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Syracuse 2, Rochester 2
Friday, April 21: Syracuse 3, Rochester 3, OT
Saturday, April 22: Syracuse 3, Rochester 0
Friday, April 28: Rochester 8, Syracuse 5
Sunday, April 30: Rochester 1, Syracuse 0
x-Saturday, May 6: Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Texas 1, Rockford 1
Friday, April 28: Texas 5, Rockford 3
Sunday, April 30: Texas 1, Rockford 0
Wednesday, May 3: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 6: Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee 1, Manitoba 1
Friday, April 28: Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2
Sunday, April 30: Manitoba 1, Milwaukee 0, OT
Wednesday, May 3: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
x-Saturday, May 6: Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Pacific Division
Calgary 2, Abbotsford 0
Wednesday, April 26: Calgary 3, Abbotsford 2, OT
Friday, April 28: Calgary 4, Abbotsford 3, OT
Wednesday, May 3: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
x-Sunday, May 7: Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Colorado 2, Coachella Valley 1
Wednesday, April 26: Coachella Valley 6, Colorado 2
Thursday, April 27: Colorado 3, Coachella Valley 2
Sunday, April 30: Colorado 1, Coachella Valley 0, OT
Wednesday, May 3: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
x-Friday, May 5: Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
