Stevens, Tonje lead Colorado State over Fresno State 60-57

FRESNO, Calf. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens led Colorado State with 17 points and John Tonje secured the victory with a free throw with five seconds left as the Rams took down Fresno State 60-57 on Saturday night.

Stevens added five rebounds for the Rams (12-15, 4-10 Mountain West Conference). Patrick Cartier scored 13 points, going 6 of 7 from the field. Tonje recorded 10 points and was 3 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Leo Colimerio finished with 19 points for the Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10). Anthony Holland added 14 points for Fresno State. Isaiah Hill also had 10 points and two steals.

Colorado State went into halftime ahead of Fresno State 27-24. Cartier scored nine points in the half. Stevens scored 10 points in the second half for Colorado State.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Colorado State visits San Diego State while Fresno State travels to play Air Force.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .