Young, Durazo-Frescas lead UNLV rout of Utah State, 86-32

LAS VEGAS (AP) — DesiRae Young scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas had 17 points and six boards to lead No. 24 UNLV women in an 86-32 rout of Utah State on Thursday night.

The Rebels jumped to a 23-2 lead after one quarter and held a 48-9 advantage at intermission. Christina Oliva’s jumper to start the third quarter finally got the Aggies into double-figure scoring, down 48-11.

Winners of 17 straight, UNLV (26-2, 16-0) already wrapped up the Mountain West regular season title with a five-game lead over its nearest rivals, Wyoming, San Diego State and Colorado State. The Rebels broke into the Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll last week for the first time since 1994.

Kiara Jackson contributed 12 points, five rebounds and three assists off the UNLV bench. Alyssa Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Oliva and Natalie Fraley each finished with seven points to lead Utah State (5-23, 1-15).

UNLV play San Diego State at home Saturday and closes out the regular season Tuesday at Nevada. Utah State plays at New Mexico Saturday and closes out its season Tuesday at home against San Jose State.

