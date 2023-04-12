Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (40-31-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-47-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets play the Pittsburgh Penguins as losers of four games in a row.

Columbus is 6-15-4 against the Metropolitan Division and 24-47-9 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 24-8-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Pittsburgh has gone 40-31-10 overall with a 10-10-5 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins are 8-7-6 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Penguins won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has scored 22 goals with 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Eric Robinson has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has scored 33 goals with 58 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging two goals, 3.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game.

Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Boone Jenner: day to day (upper body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: out (leg), Lane Pederson: day to day (upper body), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder), Eric Robinson: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: Marcus Pettersson: out (undisclosed), Nick Bonino: out (kidney), Drew O’Connor: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .