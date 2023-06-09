Ramirez and the Columbus Crew visit the Chicago Fire

Columbus Crew (7-6-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (3-5-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Chicago +144, Columbus +175, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Ramirez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with the Chicago Fire after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC.

The Fire are 1-4-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kei Kamara leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four. The Fire have scored 21 goals.

The Crew are 4-5-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew rank 10th in the Eastern Conference allowing only 24 goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has four goals and one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has scored seven goals with six assists for the Crew. Cucho Hernandez has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 1-4-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Sergio Oregel (injured), Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Alexandru Matan (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Eloy Room (injured), Will Sands (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Josh Williams (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .