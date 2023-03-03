Columbus Crew host D.C. United in Eastern Conference play

DC United (1-0-0) vs. Columbus Crew (0-1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Columbus -172, DC United +441, Draw +311; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United visits the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action.

The Crew went 10-8-16 overall and 7-4-6 at home last season. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

United went 7-21-6 overall and 3-12-2 on the road in the 2022 season. United scored 36 goals and recorded a goal differential of -35 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Christian Ramirez (injured).

United: Jacob Greene (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .