Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew on 7-game home winning streak

Columbus Crew (5-4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (8-1-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Cincinnati -111, Columbus +277, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Columbus Crew trying to extend a seven-game home winning streak.

Cincinnati is 4-0-3 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 7-0 in one-goal matches.

The Crew are 3-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. The Crew rank second in the league with 23 goals led by Lucas Zelarrayan with five.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sergio Santos has scored four goals with one assist for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Zelarrayan has five goals and three assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 7-1-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Crew: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Brenner (injured), Arquimides Ordonez (injured).

Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured), Milos Degenek (injured), Eloy Room (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .