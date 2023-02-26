Gazdag, Carranza each score 2 goals as Union beats Crew 4-1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza each scored two goals Saturday night and the Philadelphia Union beat the Columbus Crew 4-1, extending the franchise’s longest home MLS win streak to 12 games.

Carranza ran onto a cross played by Alejandro Bedoya and tapped it into the net from point-blank range to give the Union a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute.

Philadelphia (1-0-0) is unbeaten, with two ties, in its last six games against the Crew, who have just one goal in that span, an own goal that gave Columbus a 1-0 lead.

Gazdag, who set the franchise’s single-season record with 22 goals last season, made a penalty kick to make it 1-1 just before halftime and converted from the spot again in the 72nd minute and Carranza capped the scoring in the 80th when he slipped a one-touch shot off a perfectly placed ball from Joaquin Torres into the net. The pass capped an unbelievable series of moves by Torres , who came on in the 79th minute.

The Union outshot the Crew 14-7, with five shots on goal to two for the Crew.

Patrick Schulte had one save in his MLS debut for Columbus (0-1-0). The 21-year-old goalkeeper was the No. 12 selection in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.