Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union against Inter Miami

Philadelphia Union (1-0-0) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-0-0)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Philadelphia +112, Inter Miami CF +218, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Daniel Gazdag leads the Philadelphia Union into a matchup with Inter Miami fresh off of a two-goal showing against the Columbus Crew.

Miami went 14-14-6 overall and 10-4-3 at home a season ago. Miami scored 47 goals and recorded a goal differential of -9 last season.

The Union compiled a 19-5-10 record overall in 2022 while finishing 7-6-5 in road games. The Union scored 72 goals and had a goal differential of +46 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Noah Allen (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured).

Union: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .