Connecticut hosts Washington to begin season

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun open the season at home against the Washington Mystics.

Connecticut finished 11-7 in Eastern Conference play and 13-5 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sun averaged 85.8 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Washington went 11-7 in Eastern Conference games and 22-14 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Mystics averaged 80.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Mystics: Myisha Hines-Allen: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .