Wilson leads Las Vegas against Connecticut after 23-point outing

Las Vegas Aces (7-0, 4-0 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (6-2, 4-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas visits the Connecticut Sun after A’ja Wilson scored 23 points in the Aces’ 90-84 victory against the Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut finished 25-11 overall last season while going 13-5 at home. The Sun averaged 8.9 steals, 2.7 blocks and 14.4 turnovers per game last season.

Las Vegas went 13-5 on the road and 26-10 overall a season ago. The Aces allowed opponents to score 84.1 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .