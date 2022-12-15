Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaufort 52, Whale Branch 23
Berea 61, Blue Ridge 29
Berkeley 40, West Ashley 21
Cane Bay 48, Fort Dorchester 30
Columbia 43, Batesburg-Leesville 25
Dutch Fork 71, Brookland-Cayce 7
Fountain Inn 33, Clinton 30
Gaffney 68, Clover 47
Latta 50, Mullins 22
Loris 73, East Clarendon 37
Nation Ford 56, Indian Land 22
Ninety Six 49, Dixie 33
North Charleston 40, Colleton County 37
Palmetto Scholars Academy 60, Bridges 25
Pelion 60, Blackville-Hilda 57
Saluda 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 26
Silver Bluff 43, Aiken 16
Socastee 64, Georgetown 49
St. Pauls, N.C. 70, Lake View 66
Stratford 48, Timberland 42
Summerville 42, Sumter 32
Westside 69, West Oak 39
Wilson 51, Conway 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/