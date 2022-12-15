AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaufort 52, Whale Branch 23

Berea 61, Blue Ridge 29

Berkeley 40, West Ashley 21

Cane Bay 48, Fort Dorchester 30

Columbia 43, Batesburg-Leesville 25

Dutch Fork 71, Brookland-Cayce 7

Fountain Inn 33, Clinton 30

Gaffney 68, Clover 47

Latta 50, Mullins 22

Loris 73, East Clarendon 37

Nation Ford 56, Indian Land 22

Ninety Six 49, Dixie 33

North Charleston 40, Colleton County 37

Palmetto Scholars Academy 60, Bridges 25

Pelion 60, Blackville-Hilda 57

Saluda 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 26

Silver Bluff 43, Aiken 16

Socastee 64, Georgetown 49

St. Pauls, N.C. 70, Lake View 66

Stratford 48, Timberland 42

Summerville 42, Sumter 32

Westside 69, West Oak 39

Wilson 51, Conway 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

