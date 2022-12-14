Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 58, Nodaway Valley 50
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Midland, Wyoming 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, Sioux City, West 51
Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Lisbon 44
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Monticello 41
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54
Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Creston 64, Shenandoah 24
Davenport, North 77, Muscatine 44
Durant-Bennett 57, Tipton 53
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Bishop Garrigan 23
Harlan 47, Glenwood 44
Hudson 45, South Hardin 34
LeMars 83, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39
Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
North Union 76, Belmond-Klemme 20
Norwalk 67, Lewis Central 40
Solon 77, Clear Creek-Amana 38
Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 52
Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Iowa City West 56
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, AGWSR, Ackley 40
Waterloo, West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove, ppd.
PAC-LM vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Ridge View vs. West Monona, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.
Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Trinity Christian High School vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Sioux vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/