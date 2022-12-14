AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 58, Nodaway Valley 50

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Midland, Wyoming 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, Sioux City, West 51

Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Lisbon 44

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Monticello 41

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54

Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

Creston 64, Shenandoah 24

Davenport, North 77, Muscatine 44

Durant-Bennett 57, Tipton 53

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Bishop Garrigan 23

Harlan 47, Glenwood 44

Hudson 45, South Hardin 34

LeMars 83, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39

Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

North Union 76, Belmond-Klemme 20

Norwalk 67, Lewis Central 40

Solon 77, Clear Creek-Amana 38

Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 52

Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Iowa City West 56

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, AGWSR, Ackley 40

Waterloo, West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.

    • Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove, ppd.

    PAC-LM vs. East Sac County, ppd.

    Ridge View vs. West Monona, ppd.

    Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.

    Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.

    Trinity Christian High School vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd.

    Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.

    Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.

    West Sioux vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

