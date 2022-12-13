AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 45, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 40

Algona 61, Webster City 39

Ankeny 76, Indianola 41

Benton Community 51, Mount Pleasant 34

Bishop Garrigan 72, Belmond-Klemme 17

Central Springs 47, Lake Mills 33

Clarke, Osceola 68, Albia 65

Clear Lake 53, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 24

Dubuque, Senior 55, North Scott, Eldridge 49

Emmetsburg 51, West Hancock, Britt 45

Forest City 57, Spirit Lake 53

GMG, Garwin 46, BCLUW, Conrad 40

Hinton 67, Lawton-Bronson 24

Kingsley-Pierson 48, Alta-Aurelia 42

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 78, Starmont 24

Marion 63, South Tama County, Tama 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Grand View Christian 43

Mediapolis 61, Louisa-Muscatine 18

Muscatine 65, Clinton 49

North Mahaska, New Sharon 51, PCM, Monroe 41

North Union 45, Northwood-Kensett 25

Shenandoah 51, Clarinda 42

Sigourney 49, Eldon Cardinal 41

South Central Calhoun 64, Southeast Valley 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 47, Underwood 40

Unity Christian 68, Akron-Westfield 33

Wayne, Corydon 65, Moulton-Udell 14

Williamsburg 46, West Branch 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Rockford, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

