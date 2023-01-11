Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34, Riverside, Oakland 26
AGWSR, Ackley 66, Union Community, LaPorte City 26
Alburnett 56, Lisbon 36
Alta-Aurelia 61, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 24
Ames 37, Ottumwa 32
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 25
Assumption, Davenport 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 54
Atlantic 43, Clarinda 24
Ballard 47, Winterset 24
Baxter 62, Colo-NESCO 23
Beckman, Dyersville 41, Anamosa 24
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 48
Benton Community 62, Independence 26
Bishop Garrigan 85, Belmond-Klemme 38
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Paton-Churdan 31
Calamus-Wheatland 72, Central City 44
Carlisle 54, Gilbert 35
Carroll 49, ADM, Adel 39
Cedar Falls 46, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 29
Cedar Rapids Xavier 69, Wahlert, Dubuque 57
Central Elkader 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 9
Chariton 60, Clarke, Osceola 55
Cherokee, Washington 63, Storm Lake 44
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 38, Postville 17
Clear Creek-Amana 70, Mount Vernon 49
Clear Lake 58, Nevada 24
Collins-Maxwell 46, BCLUW, Conrad 26
Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 40
Denver 56, South Hardin 50
Diagonal 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37
Dike-New Hartford 60, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 57, Ankeny Centennial 40
Earlham 57, Pleasantville 38
East Buchanan, Winthrop 66, Easton Valley 26
East Sac County 59, Denison-Schleswig 58
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45, Albia 25
English Valleys, North English 54, H-L-V, Victor 49
Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Spencer 44
Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 25
Fremont Mills, Tabor 65, Essex 17
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 31
Glidden-Ralston 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 41
Grinnell 77, Oskaloosa 55
Grundy Center 62, Oelwein 39
Harlan 54, Glenwood 52
Highland, Riverside 56, Hillcrest Academy 37
Hinton 54, Sheldon 21
Holy Trinity 52, Danville 35
Iowa City Liberty High School 57, Dubuque, Senior 39
Iowa City West 59, Dubuque, Hempstead 45
Johnston 60, Ankeny 32
Kingsley-Pierson 52, Lawton-Bronson 39
Knoxville 62, Eldon Cardinal 51
Lamoni 53, Orient-Macksburg 41
LeMars 70, MOC-Floyd Valley 58
Linn-Mar, Marion 57, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47
Logan-Magnolia 44, Tri-Center, Neola 33
Lone Tree 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 33
Louisa-Muscatine 59, Winfield-Mount Union 14
Lynnville-Sully 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 25
MFL-Mar-Mac 63, Kee, Lansing 41
MVAOCOU 60, Ridge View 44
Maquoketa 60, Camanche 34
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, North Cedar, Stanwood 26
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 39, Trinity Christian High School 33
Marion 44, Center Point-Urbana 33
Marshalltown 62, Des Moines, Hoover 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Wayne, Corydon 29
Mediapolis 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 45
Meskwaki Settlement School 57, North Tama, Traer 54
Montezuma 47, Belle Plaine 10
Monticello 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 45
Moravia 55, Moulton-Udell 22
Morning Star 39, Quad Cities, Ill. 37
Mount Ayr 47, Southwest Valley 41
Murray 45, Melcher-Dallas 42
Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 14
Newell-Fonda 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50
North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, Keota 27
North Polk, Alleman 62, Boone 18
North Scott, Eldridge 60, Davenport, West 20
North Union 59, Ruthven-Ayrshire 45
Northwood-Kensett 39, North Butler, Greene 27
Norwalk 56, Newton 36
Osage 64, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44
PAC-LM 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40
Panorama, Panora 58, Madrid 21
Pella 54, Indianola 43
Pleasant Valley 63, Clinton 17
Riceville 64, Tripoli 21
Sigourney 47, B-G-M 20
Sioux Center 67, Western Christian 43
Sioux City, East 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 52
Solon 76, South Tama County, Tama 16
South Central Calhoun 62, Humboldt 52
South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Roland-Story, Story City 55
South O’Brien, Paullina 56, Harris-Lake Park 29
South Sioux City, Neb. 53, Sioux City, North 27
Southeast Valley 54, Webster City 52
Spirit Lake 47, Rock Valley 42
Springville 71, Midland, Wyoming 33
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Nodaway Valley 53
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 26
Stanton 59, Sidney 43
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, North Fayette Valley 46
Underwood 63, IKM-Manning 19
Unity Christian 70, Boyden-Hull 40
Valley, West Des Moines 58, Waukee Northwest 28
Van Buren, Keosauqua 35, New London 28
Wapello 54, Pekin 32
Waterloo Christian School 61, Janesville 18
Waterloo, West 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 34
West Branch 52, Wilton 42
West Burlington 48, Burlington Notre Dame 44
West Fork, Sheffield 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 42
West Liberty 70, Durant-Bennett 58
West Lyon, Inwood 72, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 23
West Sioux 56, Akron-Westfield 54
Westwood, Sloan 69, West Monona 31
Woodbine 75, CAM, Anita 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. GMG, Garwin, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/