Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 34, Riverside, Oakland 26

AGWSR, Ackley 66, Union Community, LaPorte City 26

Alburnett 56, Lisbon 36

Alta-Aurelia 61, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 24

Ames 37, Ottumwa 32

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, East Marshall, LeGrand 25

Assumption, Davenport 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 54

Atlantic 43, Clarinda 24

Ballard 47, Winterset 24

Baxter 62, Colo-NESCO 23

Beckman, Dyersville 41, Anamosa 24

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 48

Benton Community 62, Independence 26

Bishop Garrigan 85, Belmond-Klemme 38

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Paton-Churdan 31

Calamus-Wheatland 72, Central City 44

Carlisle 54, Gilbert 35

Carroll 49, ADM, Adel 39

Cedar Falls 46, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 29

Cedar Rapids Xavier 69, Wahlert, Dubuque 57

Central Elkader 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 9

Chariton 60, Clarke, Osceola 55

Cherokee, Washington 63, Storm Lake 44

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 38, Postville 17

Clear Creek-Amana 70, Mount Vernon 49

Clear Lake 58, Nevada 24

Collins-Maxwell 46, BCLUW, Conrad 26

Davenport, North 59, Bettendorf 40

Denver 56, South Hardin 50

Diagonal 39, Twin Cedars, Bussey 37

Dike-New Hartford 60, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 25

    • Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 57, Ankeny Centennial 40

    Earlham 57, Pleasantville 38

    East Buchanan, Winthrop 66, Easton Valley 26

    East Sac County 59, Denison-Schleswig 58

    Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45, Albia 25

    English Valleys, North English 54, H-L-V, Victor 49

    Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Spencer 44

    Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 25

    Fremont Mills, Tabor 65, Essex 17

    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 31

    Glidden-Ralston 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 41

    Grinnell 77, Oskaloosa 55

    Grundy Center 62, Oelwein 39

    Harlan 54, Glenwood 52

    Highland, Riverside 56, Hillcrest Academy 37

    Hinton 54, Sheldon 21

    Holy Trinity 52, Danville 35

    Iowa City Liberty High School 57, Dubuque, Senior 39

    Iowa City West 59, Dubuque, Hempstead 45

    Johnston 60, Ankeny 32

    Kingsley-Pierson 52, Lawton-Bronson 39

    Knoxville 62, Eldon Cardinal 51

    Lamoni 53, Orient-Macksburg 41

    LeMars 70, MOC-Floyd Valley 58

    Linn-Mar, Marion 57, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47

    Logan-Magnolia 44, Tri-Center, Neola 33

    Lone Tree 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 33

    Louisa-Muscatine 59, Winfield-Mount Union 14

    Lynnville-Sully 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 25

    MFL-Mar-Mac 63, Kee, Lansing 41

    MVAOCOU 60, Ridge View 44

    Maquoketa 60, Camanche 34

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, North Cedar, Stanwood 26

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 39, Trinity Christian High School 33

    Marion 44, Center Point-Urbana 33

    Marshalltown 62, Des Moines, Hoover 34

    Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Wayne, Corydon 29

    Mediapolis 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 45

    Meskwaki Settlement School 57, North Tama, Traer 54

    Montezuma 47, Belle Plaine 10

    Monticello 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 45

    Moravia 55, Moulton-Udell 22

    Morning Star 39, Quad Cities, Ill. 37

    Mount Ayr 47, Southwest Valley 41

    Murray 45, Melcher-Dallas 42

    Nashua-Plainfield 53, Rockford 14

    Newell-Fonda 66, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, Keota 27

    North Polk, Alleman 62, Boone 18

    North Scott, Eldridge 60, Davenport, West 20

    North Union 59, Ruthven-Ayrshire 45

    Northwood-Kensett 39, North Butler, Greene 27

    Norwalk 56, Newton 36

    Osage 64, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44

    PAC-LM 68, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40

    Panorama, Panora 58, Madrid 21

    Pella 54, Indianola 43

    Pleasant Valley 63, Clinton 17

    Riceville 64, Tripoli 21

    Sigourney 47, B-G-M 20

    Sioux Center 67, Western Christian 43

    Sioux City, East 70, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 52

    Solon 76, South Tama County, Tama 16

    South Central Calhoun 62, Humboldt 52

    South Hamilton, Jewell 64, Roland-Story, Story City 55

    South O’Brien, Paullina 56, Harris-Lake Park 29

    South Sioux City, Neb. 53, Sioux City, North 27

    Southeast Valley 54, Webster City 52

    Spirit Lake 47, Rock Valley 42

    Springville 71, Midland, Wyoming 33

    St. Albert, Council Bluffs 57, Nodaway Valley 53

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 26

    Stanton 59, Sidney 43

    Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 48, North Fayette Valley 46

    Underwood 63, IKM-Manning 19

    Unity Christian 70, Boyden-Hull 40

    Valley, West Des Moines 58, Waukee Northwest 28

    Van Buren, Keosauqua 35, New London 28

    Wapello 54, Pekin 32

    Waterloo Christian School 61, Janesville 18

    Waterloo, West 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 34

    West Branch 52, Wilton 42

    West Burlington 48, Burlington Notre Dame 44

    West Fork, Sheffield 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 42

    West Liberty 70, Durant-Bennett 58

    West Lyon, Inwood 72, Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 23

    West Sioux 56, Akron-Westfield 54

    Westwood, Sloan 69, West Monona 31

    Woodbine 75, CAM, Anita 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

    Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. GMG, Garwin, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

