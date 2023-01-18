Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 68, Gilbert 54
Baxter 65, BCLUW, Conrad 54
Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 67, OT
Cedar Falls 62, Iowa City High 57
Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Waterloo, West 37
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 44
Central City 92, Springville 64
Central Decatur, Leon 67, Bedford 48
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 26
Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 61
Clear Lake 55, Webster City 49
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, North 55
Creston 62, Shenandoah 33
Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Ankeny 58
Denison-Schleswig 70, Lewis Central 58
Des Moines, East 57, Marshalltown 43
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 97, South Hardin 58
Johnston 61, Urbandale 55
Linn-Mar, Marion 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 81
Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 35
MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Boyden-Hull 59
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Akron-Westfield 51
New Hampton 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
New London 53, Danville 37
Nodaway Valley 50, Southwest Valley 45
North Mahaska, New Sharon 89, Colfax-Mingo 34
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 69, Whiting 19
Panorama, Panora 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 50
Pella 66, Des Moines Christian 44
Regina, Iowa City 74, Wilton 34
Ridge View 71, Siouxland Christian 32
Roland-Story, Story City 85, Nevada 80
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40, LeMars 23
Sioux Center 54, Rock Valley 48
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Emmetsburg 44
Sioux City, East 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60
Sioux City, West 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 58
South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61
Spencer 73, Cherokee, Washington 52
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, OT
Underwood 60, Riverside, Oakland 53
Van Meter 58, Pleasantville 29
WACO, Wayland 66, Winfield-Mount Union 48
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53
Waterloo, East 68, Ottumwa 53
Waukee 50, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 33
Wayne, Corydon 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42
West Branch 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44
West Lyon, Inwood 86, Okoboji, Milford 42
Winterset 49, Boone 45
