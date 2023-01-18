AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 68, Gilbert 54

Baxter 65, BCLUW, Conrad 54

Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 67, OT

Cedar Falls 62, Iowa City High 57

Cedar Rapids Xavier 67, Waterloo, West 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 66, Dubuque, Senior 44

Central City 92, Springville 64

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Bedford 48

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 26

Clear Creek-Amana 69, South Tama County, Tama 61

Clear Lake 55, Webster City 49

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, North 55

Creston 62, Shenandoah 33

Dallas Center-Grimes 63, Ankeny 58

Denison-Schleswig 70, Lewis Central 58

Des Moines, East 57, Marshalltown 43

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 97, South Hardin 58

Johnston 61, Urbandale 55

Linn-Mar, Marion 87, Iowa City Liberty High School 81

Lynnville-Sully 72, B-G-M 35

MOC-Floyd Valley 79, Boyden-Hull 59

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 54, Akron-Westfield 51

New Hampton 56, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

New London 53, Danville 37

Nodaway Valley 50, Southwest Valley 45

North Mahaska, New Sharon 89, Colfax-Mingo 34

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 69, Whiting 19

Panorama, Panora 64, West Central Valley, Stuart 50

Pella 66, Des Moines Christian 44

Regina, Iowa City 74, Wilton 34

Ridge View 71, Siouxland Christian 32

    • Roland-Story, Story City 85, Nevada 80

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 40, LeMars 23

    Sioux Center 54, Rock Valley 48

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Emmetsburg 44

    Sioux City, East 66, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60

    Sioux City, West 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 58

    South O’Brien, Paullina 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 61

    Spencer 73, Cherokee, Washington 52

    St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, OT

    Underwood 60, Riverside, Oakland 53

    Van Meter 58, Pleasantville 29

    WACO, Wayland 66, Winfield-Mount Union 48

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53

    Waterloo, East 68, Ottumwa 53

    Waukee 50, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 33

    Wayne, Corydon 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42

    West Branch 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 44

    West Lyon, Inwood 86, Okoboji, Milford 42

    Winterset 49, Boone 45

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

