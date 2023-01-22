Moore scores 19, Murray State downs Indiana State 82-73

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Brian Moore Jr. had 19 points in Murray State’s 82-73 win over Indiana State on Saturday night.

Moore was 6 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Racers (11-9, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Damiree Burns added 18 points while going 7 of 11 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had 11 rebounds. Rob Perry shot 6 for 17 (0 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Sycamores (13-8, 6-4) were led by Courvoisier McCauley, who posted 19 points and two steals. Indiana State also got 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Robbie Avila. Cameron Henry also had 16 points, six assists and two steals.

Murray State was tied with Indiana State at the half, 36-36, with Burns (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Perry’s free throw with 11:31 remaining in the second half gave Murray State the lead for good at 51-50.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Murray State visits Southern Illinois while Indiana State travels to play Drake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .