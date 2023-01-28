Oklahoma emphatically snaps No. 2 Alabama’s 9-game streak

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and Oklahoma beat No. 2 Alabama 93-69 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge to end the Crimson Tide’s nine-win streak.

Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points, helping second-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser to his biggest win with the program. Tanner Groves had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sooners (12-9) had lost three straight, but against the Crimson Tide shot 58% from the field.

Rylan Griffen led Alabama (18-3) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Brandon Miller, who came in averaging 19.5 points per game, finished with 11.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin and Jayden Gardner scored 18 points each and Virginia used a big first-half run to take control in a 76-57 win over Boston College for its sixth straight victory.

The Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 18-15 before starting an 18-4 run over the next 11 minutes. Virginia put the game away with a 16-4 second-half spurt.

Quinten Post scored 24 to lead the Eagles (10-12, 4-7) and Makai Ashton-Langford added 12 points.

Virginia’s Isaac McKneely finished with 12 points and Reece Beekman had 11 and eight assists.

MISSOURI 78, NO. 12 IOWA STATE 61

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri take down Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Brown scored 14 of his points in the first half and led Missouri (16-5) with 12 rebounds. Nick Honor added 12 points and DeAndre Gholston scored 10.

Jaren Holmes led Iowa State (15-5) with 19 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 14.

The Tigers’ 78 points were a season-high for an Iowa State opponent in regulation; the Cyclones are 0-3 this season when allowing at least 70 points in regulation.

CREIGHTON 84, NO. 13 XAVIER 67

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arthur Kamula scored 20 points, Creighton’s four other starters finished in double-figures and the Bluejays toppled Xavier 84-67 for their fourth straight Big East win.

Creighton (13-8, 7-3) steadily built a double-digit lead throughout the game and made 34 of its 60 field goal attempts (56.7%) before a sold-out crowd.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points, Baylor Scheierman had 14, Trey Alexander finished with 13 and Ryan Nembhard added 11 for the Bluejays, who avenged a 90-87 loss at Xavier on Jan. 11.

Zach Freemantle led Xavier (17-5, 9-2) with 18 points, followed by Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel with 13.

WEST VIRGINIA 80, NO. 15 AUBURN 77

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a career-high 31 points and West Virginia withstood a furious late rally from Auburn to win an SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup.

The Mountaineers (13-8) have won two straight for the first time in a month. Jimmy Bell Jr. added 15 points for the Mountaineers.

Charles Barkley cheered on his alma mater from a courtside seat, but Auburn (16-5) couldn’t overcome another slow start. The Tigers have lost two straight for the first time in two years.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 18 points. Johni Broome added 15 and Allen Flanigan scored 13.

NO. 16 MARQUETTE 89, DEPAUL 69

CHICAGO (AP) — David Joplin went 8 for 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and Marquette defeated DePaul.

Marquette has won eight of its last nine games, and moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East.

Marquette (17-5, 9-2) pulled away in the second half. Oso Ighodaro had 10 points, making all five of his shots, Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 13 and had 8 rebounds, and Kolek had 24 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds.

Umoja Gibson scored 25 points for DePaul (9-13, 3-8) on 8-of-12 shooting.

