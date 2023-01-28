Creighton beats No. 13 Xavier behind balanced scoring effort

Xavier's Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Arthur Kamula scored 20 points, Creighton’s four other starters finished in double-figures and the Bluejays toppled No. 13 Xavier 84-67 on Saturday for their fourth straight Big East win.

Creighton (13-8, 7-3) steadily built a double-digit lead throughout the game and made 34 of its 60 field goal attempts (56.7%) before a sold-out crowd.

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 17 points, Baylor Scheierman had 14, Trey Alexander finished with 13 and Ryan Nembhard added 11 for the Bluejays, who avenged a 90-87 loss at Xavier on Jan. 11.

Zach Freemantle led Xavier (17-5, 9-2) with 18 points, followed by Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel with 13.

Creighton went on a 10-2 run just before halftime for a 42-28 lead. The Musketeers threatened in the second half with an 11-3 run to get within 55-49 with a 3-pointer by Kunkel.

Creighton responded with its biggest offensive burst of the game, outscoring Xavier 19-8 in fewer than six minutes to take a 74-57 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: The Musketeers entered the game leading the nation in assists per game at 21.0. At halftime, Xavier had only six assists before finishing the game with 16.

Creighton: The win over the Musketeers improved Creighton’s home record to 10-1 and also made the Bluejays 6-0 in Big East home games. Creighton’s lone home loss was a 63-53 setback to Nebraska on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Xavier: Hosts Providence on Wednesday.

Creighton: Plays at Georgetown on Wednesday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25