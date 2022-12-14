AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 51, Roosevelt 43

Baker 53, Fruitland, Idaho 30

Banks 53, Valley Catholic 24

Barlow 65, Liberty 32

Bonanza 39, Illinois Valley 31

Burns 57, Grant Union 27

Camas Valley 28, Rogue River 21

Century 66, Hillsboro 54

Clatskanie 68, Portland Adventist 34

Condon 57, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 16

Coquille 47, Oakland 34

Corvallis 72, McKay 33

Cottage Grove 39, Sisters 30

Country Christian 55, St. Stephens Academy 19

Crescent Valley 46, South Albany 32

Creswell 60, Junction City 51

Crook County 53, Caldera 35

Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 77, Gold Beach 25

Douglas 57, Reedsport 9

East Linn Christian 46, Kennedy 19

Echo 46, Heppner 15

Elgin 35, Joseph 23

Forest Grove 48, Westview 39

Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Warrenton 27

Jefferson PDX 56, Lakeridge 39

Jesuit 88, West Linn 41

Lakeview 51, Modoc, Calif. 21

Lebanon 46, Central 44

Lewiston, Idaho 58, Pendleton 23

Lowell 40, Yoncalla 31

Mannahouse Christian 23, Horizon Christian Hood River 17

ADVERTISEMENT

McNary 48, Bend 18

Monroe 48, Umpqua Valley Christian 46

Mountain View 48, Thurston 31

Mountainside 39, Franklin 33

Nelson 39, Lake Oswego 27

New Hope Christian 52, Riddle 19

Newberg 55, Grant 39

North Lake/Paisley 38, Chiloquin 36

North Medford 54, Ashland 16

Nyssa 56, New Plymouth, Idaho 24

Sports

  • Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

  • AP source: Carlos Correa, Giants reach $350M, 13-year deal

  • Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

  • Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final

    • Open Door 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 19

    Oregon Episcopal 42, Rainier 21

    Payette, Idaho 32, Ontario 18

    Pleasant Hill 58, North Valley 15

    Prosser, Wash. 69, Hermiston 63

    Santiam 30, Scio 23

    Santiam Christian 53, Harrisburg 34

    Southridge 49, Glencoe 44

    Sprague 55, Churchill 51

    Springfield 67, Wilsonville 27

    St. Mary’s Academy 44, McDaniel 18

    St. Paul 53, Perrydale 6

    Stanfield 69, South Wasco County 39

    Summit 70, South Eugene 20

    Sutherlin 60, Mazama 39

    Taft 46, Elmira 32

    Tigard 44, Wells 29

    Tualatin 48, Cleveland 34

    West Albany 43, Dallas 18

    West Salem 56, Sheldon 54

    Willamette 51, Ridgeview 26

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Waldport vs. Sheridan, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.