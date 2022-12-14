Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 51, Roosevelt 43
Baker 53, Fruitland, Idaho 30
Banks 53, Valley Catholic 24
Barlow 65, Liberty 32
Bonanza 39, Illinois Valley 31
Burns 57, Grant Union 27
Camas Valley 28, Rogue River 21
Century 66, Hillsboro 54
Clatskanie 68, Portland Adventist 34
Condon 57, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 16
Coquille 47, Oakland 34
Corvallis 72, McKay 33
Cottage Grove 39, Sisters 30
Country Christian 55, St. Stephens Academy 19
Crescent Valley 46, South Albany 32
Creswell 60, Junction City 51
Crook County 53, Caldera 35
Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 77, Gold Beach 25
Douglas 57, Reedsport 9
East Linn Christian 46, Kennedy 19
Echo 46, Heppner 15
Elgin 35, Joseph 23
Forest Grove 48, Westview 39
Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Warrenton 27
Jefferson PDX 56, Lakeridge 39
Jesuit 88, West Linn 41
Lakeview 51, Modoc, Calif. 21
Lebanon 46, Central 44
Lewiston, Idaho 58, Pendleton 23
Lowell 40, Yoncalla 31
Mannahouse Christian 23, Horizon Christian Hood River 17
McNary 48, Bend 18
Monroe 48, Umpqua Valley Christian 46
Mountain View 48, Thurston 31
Mountainside 39, Franklin 33
Nelson 39, Lake Oswego 27
New Hope Christian 52, Riddle 19
Newberg 55, Grant 39
North Lake/Paisley 38, Chiloquin 36
North Medford 54, Ashland 16
Nyssa 56, New Plymouth, Idaho 24
Open Door 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 19
Oregon Episcopal 42, Rainier 21
Payette, Idaho 32, Ontario 18
Pleasant Hill 58, North Valley 15
Prosser, Wash. 69, Hermiston 63
Santiam 30, Scio 23
Santiam Christian 53, Harrisburg 34
Southridge 49, Glencoe 44
Sprague 55, Churchill 51
Springfield 67, Wilsonville 27
St. Mary’s Academy 44, McDaniel 18
St. Paul 53, Perrydale 6
Stanfield 69, South Wasco County 39
Summit 70, South Eugene 20
Sutherlin 60, Mazama 39
Taft 46, Elmira 32
Tigard 44, Wells 29
Tualatin 48, Cleveland 34
West Albany 43, Dallas 18
West Salem 56, Sheldon 54
Willamette 51, Ridgeview 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Waldport vs. Sheridan, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/