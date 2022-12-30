Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant hospitalized after car crash

Policemen investigate the scene of a car accident near Roorkee, in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, 25, was driving the car that overturned and caught fire after hitting a road divider, Ravi Bijaria, a state government spokesman said. Pant, who was alone at the time of the accident, was hospitalized on Friday with non life-threatening injuries. (AP Photo)

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was hospitalized on Friday with non life-threatening injuries sustained in a car crash in northern India.

Pant, 25, was driving the car that overturned and caught fire after hitting a road divider near Roorkee, his hometown in Uttarakhand state, Ravi Bijaria, a state government spokesman said.

He was alone in the car at the time of the accident, Bijaria said — “he suffered injuries on his forehead and leg.”

State police officer Ashok Kumar said Pant lost control of the car and that Pant was pulled out of the vehicle by local villagers.

Pant’s hometown is nearly 190 kilometers (120 miles) north of New Delhi.

Pant has scored 2,271 runs in 33 tests. He has also represented the country in 30 one-day internationals and 66 Twenty20 matches.

Pant was part of the Indian team that defeated Bangladesh in a test series earlier this month.

He made his T-20 debut as a wicketkeeper-batsman in 2017 and played his first test and one-day international for India in 2018.

