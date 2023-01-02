New Zealand wins toss, elects to bat against Pakistan

New Zealand's skipper Tim Southee, right, congratulates to Ish Sodhi, who took 7 wickets in second innings, as they walk off the field on the end of Pakistan's innings during the fifth day of first test cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and elected to bat in the second test against Pakistan on Monday.

New Zealand had made a strong bid to chase down 138 in the last hour of the first test of the two-match series last Friday after Pakistan captain Babar Azam made a daring declaration before poor visibility halted the Black Caps at 61-1 in the eighth over to draw the game.

Pakistan added an extra fast bowler for the second test in hope a little grass left on the wicket would suit their seamers early on, as they left out leftarm spinner Nauman Ali and Mohammad Wasim.

Hasan Ali was recalled, having last played for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in July and missing the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England last month.

Naseem Shah also returned after fully recovering from the shoulder injury that sidelined him from the last two test matches against England and the first test against the Black Caps.

New Zealand made one change and brought in fast bowler Matt Henry in place of Neil Wagner.

Friday’s draw broke both team’s four-match losing streaks, which included 3-0 losses for each against the aggressive England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to organize both test matches in Karachi due to weather concerns in Multan, where winter smog and fog have delayed flights and may have disrupted hours of play.

Pakistan is languishing at No. 7 on the ICC world test championship table while New Zealand has endured even more disappointment and is 8th despite beating India in the inaugural WTC final at Lord’s last year.

Line-ups:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Abrar Ahmed

