South Africa’s Pretorius retires from international cricket

FILE - South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius celebrates after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow during the second one-day international cricket match between England and South Africa in Manchester, England, on July 22, 2022. Pretorius retired from international cricket on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The 33-year-old Pretorius played three tests, 27 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20 games for the Proteas and became a limited-overs specialist toward the end of his career. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa allrounder Dwaine Pretorius retired from international cricket on Monday.

The 33-year-old Pretorius played three tests, 27 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20 games for the Proteas and became a limited-overs specialist toward the end of his career.

Pretorius said he would continue playing in domestic T20 leagues around the world.

“Being a free agent will help me achieve the goal of being the best short format player I can be,” he said in a statement. “By doing this I will be able to have a better balance in my career and family life.”

Pretorius made his international debut in 2016 and has the record for the best bowling figures by a South African in T20 internationals with his 5-17 against Pakistan in 2021.

