Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Virginia High 48

Albemarle 73, Charlottesville 61

Alexandria City 71, James Robinson 51

Alleghany 58, Covington 31

Amherst County 47, Appomattox 43

Atlee 78, Powhatan 56

Baltimore Catholic, Md. 64, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55

Banner Christian 79, Collegiate-Richmond 36

Bassett 75, Patrick County 58

Battlefield 64, John Champe 47

Benedictine 62, Steward School 52

Bishop McNamara, Md. 76, Chantilly 56

Bland County 52, Galax 39

Blue Ridge School 62, Virginia Academy 43

Brentsville 62, Fauquier 61

Bruton 33, Poquoson 25

Buckingham County 63, Randolph-Henry 33

Carlisle 66, Westover Christian 63

Carmel 66, Caroline 64

Carroll County 71, Fort Chiswell 56

Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55

Central of Lunenburg 62, Cumberland 58

Chancellor 62, Spotsylvania 50

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 85, Va. Episcopal 42

Chilhowie 57, Marion 52

Clarke County 73, Page County 60

Col. Richardson, Md. 83, Arcadia 64

Courtland 68, James Monroe 48

Denbigh 65, Gloucester 54

Dorman, S.C. 61, Oak Hill Academy 54

East Rockingham 58, Strasburg 54

Fairfax 64, W.T. Woodson 54

First Colonial 52, Ocean Lakes 35

Flint Hill 80, Mount Vernon 72

Fort Defiance 59, Turner Ashby 41

Frank Cox 57, Tallwood 52

    • Franklin 70, Appomattox Regional GS 7

    GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 50

    Gar-Field 35, C.D. Hylton 26

    George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Auburn 60

    Grace Christian 73, The New Community School 58

    Halifax County 61, Mecklenburg County 57

    Hampton Roads 66, Greenbrier Christian 45

    Hayfield 74, Annandale 55

    Henrico 62, Steward School 52

    Holston 59, Grundy 52

    Honaker 57, Richlands 22

    Hopewell 56, J.R. Tucker 34

    James Monroe, W.Va. 73, Covington 42

    James River-Buchanan 61, Waynesboro 49

    Jamestown 62, Tabb 53

    John Handley 49, Millbrook 47

    John Marshall 79, George Wythe-Richmond 31

    John R. Lewis 37, Justice High School 30

    Kecoughtan 56, Bethel 36

    Kempsville 71, Bayside 58

    King George 47, Culpeper 39

    King’s Fork High School 68, Western Branch 50

    Lackey, Md. 59, Colonial Beach 37

    Lake Taylor 53, Churchland 44

    Landstown 41, Salem-Va. Beach 29

    Lee High 81, John Battle 78

    Liberty-Bealeton 51, Kettle Run 49

    Louisa 63, Goochland 60

    Luray 70, Mountain View 28

    Madison County 59, Woodstock Central 39

    Massaponax 54, North Stafford 34

    Matoaca 69, Dinwiddie 63

    McLean 42, Langley 27

    Middlesex 93, K&Q Central 40

    Nansemond River 83, Deep Creek 59

    New Covenant 61, St. Michael Catholic 50

    New Kent 70, Grafton 68

    Norcom 70, Granby 44

    Norfolk Academy 90, StoneBridge School 29

    Norfolk Collegiate 65, Kings Christian, Md. 52

    Osbourn 65, Unity Reed 45

    Park View-Sterling 84, King Abdullah 66

    Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Rye Cove 41

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Hidden Valley 38

    Potomac 66, Woodbridge 49

    Princess Anne 55, Kellam 41

    Radford 64, Pulaski County 34

    Rappahannock County 64, Riverheads 59

    Riverbend 59, Brooke Point 46

    Salem 66, Christiansburg 52

    Sherando 62, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 43

    Skyline 76, Broadway 74

    Smithfield 54, Lafayette 53

    Spotswood 64, Meridian High School 53

    Springdale Prep, Md. 66, Episcopal 52

    St. Christopher’s 56, North Cross 42

    Staunton 63, Rockbridge County 60

    Summit Christian Academy 56, Grove Avenue Baptist 25

    Tunstall 95, Magna Vista 86

    West Springfield 47, Lake Braddock 44

    Western Albemarle 69, Monticello 34

    Windsor 46, Surry County 29

    Woodberry Forest 55, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 49

    York 58, Warhill 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Giles vs. Grayson County, ppd.

    Life Christian vs. Peninsula Catholic, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

