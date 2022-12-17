Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 58, Virginia High 48
Albemarle 73, Charlottesville 61
Alexandria City 71, James Robinson 51
Alleghany 58, Covington 31
Amherst County 47, Appomattox 43
Atlee 78, Powhatan 56
Baltimore Catholic, Md. 64, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55
Banner Christian 79, Collegiate-Richmond 36
Bassett 75, Patrick County 58
Battlefield 64, John Champe 47
Benedictine 62, Steward School 52
Bishop McNamara, Md. 76, Chantilly 56
Bland County 52, Galax 39
Blue Ridge School 62, Virginia Academy 43
Brentsville 62, Fauquier 61
Bruton 33, Poquoson 25
Buckingham County 63, Randolph-Henry 33
Carlisle 66, Westover Christian 63
Carmel 66, Caroline 64
Carroll County 71, Fort Chiswell 56
Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55
Central of Lunenburg 62, Cumberland 58
Chancellor 62, Spotsylvania 50
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 85, Va. Episcopal 42
Chilhowie 57, Marion 52
Clarke County 73, Page County 60
Col. Richardson, Md. 83, Arcadia 64
Courtland 68, James Monroe 48
Denbigh 65, Gloucester 54
Dorman, S.C. 61, Oak Hill Academy 54
East Rockingham 58, Strasburg 54
Fairfax 64, W.T. Woodson 54
First Colonial 52, Ocean Lakes 35
Flint Hill 80, Mount Vernon 72
Fort Defiance 59, Turner Ashby 41
Frank Cox 57, Tallwood 52
Franklin 70, Appomattox Regional GS 7
GW-Danville 58, Martinsville 50
Gar-Field 35, C.D. Hylton 26
George Wythe-Wytheville 65, Auburn 60
Grace Christian 73, The New Community School 58
Halifax County 61, Mecklenburg County 57
Hampton Roads 66, Greenbrier Christian 45
Hayfield 74, Annandale 55
Henrico 62, Steward School 52
Holston 59, Grundy 52
Honaker 57, Richlands 22
Hopewell 56, J.R. Tucker 34
James Monroe, W.Va. 73, Covington 42
James River-Buchanan 61, Waynesboro 49
Jamestown 62, Tabb 53
John Handley 49, Millbrook 47
John Marshall 79, George Wythe-Richmond 31
John R. Lewis 37, Justice High School 30
Kecoughtan 56, Bethel 36
Kempsville 71, Bayside 58
King George 47, Culpeper 39
King’s Fork High School 68, Western Branch 50
Lackey, Md. 59, Colonial Beach 37
Lake Taylor 53, Churchland 44
Landstown 41, Salem-Va. Beach 29
Lee High 81, John Battle 78
Liberty-Bealeton 51, Kettle Run 49
Louisa 63, Goochland 60
Luray 70, Mountain View 28
Madison County 59, Woodstock Central 39
Massaponax 54, North Stafford 34
Matoaca 69, Dinwiddie 63
McLean 42, Langley 27
Middlesex 93, K&Q Central 40
Nansemond River 83, Deep Creek 59
New Covenant 61, St. Michael Catholic 50
New Kent 70, Grafton 68
Norcom 70, Granby 44
Norfolk Academy 90, StoneBridge School 29
Norfolk Collegiate 65, Kings Christian, Md. 52
Osbourn 65, Unity Reed 45
Park View-Sterling 84, King Abdullah 66
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 56, Rye Cove 41
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Hidden Valley 38
Potomac 66, Woodbridge 49
Princess Anne 55, Kellam 41
Radford 64, Pulaski County 34
Rappahannock County 64, Riverheads 59
Riverbend 59, Brooke Point 46
Salem 66, Christiansburg 52
Sherando 62, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 43
Skyline 76, Broadway 74
Smithfield 54, Lafayette 53
Spotswood 64, Meridian High School 53
Springdale Prep, Md. 66, Episcopal 52
St. Christopher’s 56, North Cross 42
Staunton 63, Rockbridge County 60
Summit Christian Academy 56, Grove Avenue Baptist 25
Tunstall 95, Magna Vista 86
West Springfield 47, Lake Braddock 44
Western Albemarle 69, Monticello 34
Windsor 46, Surry County 29
Woodberry Forest 55, Raleigh Broughton, N.C. 49
York 58, Warhill 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Giles vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Life Christian vs. Peninsula Catholic, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/