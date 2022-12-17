AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 63, John Champe 39

Bayside 60, Kempsville 51

Bethel 53, Kecoughtan 29

Brentsville 53, Fauquier 16

Broadway 55, Skyline 37

Bruton 33, Poquoson 25

C.D. Hylton 44, Gar-Field 40

Carlisle 56, Westover Christian 30

Castlewood 35, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 28

Cave Spring 54, Blacksburg 45

Central - Wise 68, Union 45

Chancellor 69, Spotsylvania 22

Charlottesville 50, Albemarle 34

Chatham 39, Amherst County 38

Col. Richardson, Md. 39, Arcadia 23

Culpeper 66, King George 44

Cumberland 41, Central of Lunenburg 24

First Colonial 47, Ocean Lakes 41

Flint Hill 36, St. John Paul the Great 35

Floyd County 70, Lord Botetourt 55

Fluvanna 54, Orange County 37

Franklin 58, Appomattox Regional GS 20

Freedom (W) 52, Forest Park 12

GW-Danville 44, Martinsville 38

Gainesville 60, Patriot 49

Galax 37, Bland County 35

George Wythe-Richmond 57, Auburn 25

Glen Allen 61, Grassfield 29

Halifax County 48, Mecklenburg County 32

Hampton 61, Phoebus 12

Hampton Roads 58, Greenbrier Christian 23

Hayfield 55, Annandale 39

Herndon 47, Wakefield 23

Holston 47, Council 30

Isle of Wight Academy 38, Portsmouth Christian 28

James Monroe 61, Courtland 39

James Robinson 55, Alexandria City 24

Jefferson Forest 44, E.C. Glass 42

    • Jefferson, W.Va. 61, James Wood 40

    K&Q Central 56, Middlesex 20

    Lake Taylor 70, Churchland 11

    Louisa 75, Goochland 17

    Luray 46, Mountain View 24

    Manassas Park 62, Park View-Sterling 32

    Manor High School 75, Maury 18

    Massaponax 62, North Stafford 35

    Millbrook 84, John Handley 24

    Mountain View 52, Stafford 32

    New Covenant 42, St. Michael Catholic 23

    Norcom 83, Granby 13

    Osbourn Park 47, Freedom (South Riding) 9

    Page County 51, Clarke County 46

    Patrick County 51, Bassett 34

    Potomac 56, Woodbridge 48

    Princess Anne 55, Kellam 41

    Pulaski County 49, William Fleming 43

    Richlands 55, Honaker 43

    Richmond Christian 56, Christ Chapel Academy 47

    Ridgeview 64, J.I. Burton 58

    Riverbend 63, Brooke Point 29

    Roanoke Catholic 38, Eastern Montgomery 32

    Salem 52, Landstown 29

    South Lakes 52, Stone Bridge 35

    Southampton 47, Sussex Central 7

    Spotswood 72, Meridian High School 53

    St. Margaret’s 40, SPIRIT Home School 28

    Steward School 43, John Marshall 36

    Strasburg 44, East Rockingham 43

    Thomas Dale 53, Franklin County 29

    Turner Ashby 76, Fort Defiance 46

    Virginia High 43, Abingdon 40

    Wakefield School 52, King Abdullah 17

    Warwick 43, Woodside 41

    West Potomac 68, South County 33

    West Springfield 53, Lake Braddock 47

    Western Albemarle 44, Monticello 42

    Windsor 55, Surry County 38

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

