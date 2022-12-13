Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Murphy 53, Edmonds-Woodway 49
Arlington 78, Lynnwood 55
Capital 32, Prairie 31
Chiawana 65, Southridge 25
Chief Leschi 75, Oakville 12
Clover Park 59, Franklin Pierce 29
Columbia River 36, Mark Morris 26
Corbett, Ore. 64, Columbia (White Salmon) 39
Darrington 32, Providence Classical Christian 4
Eastside Prep 39, Bush 19
Ferndale 44, Meridian 36
Graham-Kapowsin 58, Foss 17
Hazen 68, Lindbergh 4
Jackson 39, Redmond 31
Kalama 43, Stevenson 27
Kelso 61, Battle Ground 18
Kentridge 43, Inglemoor 40
Lynden Christian 64, Mount Vernon 31
Mossyrock 62, Naselle 25
Neah Bay 54, Forks 50
North Thurston 70, Mount Tahoma 31
Orting 48, Washington 15
Ridgefield 49, Hockinson 31
Sound Christian 33, Puget Sound Adventist 20
Stanwood 70, Mountlake Terrace 26
Sumner 63, Eastside Catholic 55
Tenino 47, Columbia Adventist Academy 33
Todd Beamer 58, Mt. Rainier 51
Washougal 50, Hudson’s Bay 49
Willapa Valley 63, South Bend 24
Wishkah Valley 40, Quilcene 37
Woodland 56, Fort Vancouver 16
___
