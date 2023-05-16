2023 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters based on 869 players under contract as of April 30, as compiled by the Maor League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2023 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:

Team Payroll Toronto $25,741,930 LA Galaxy $23,463,025 Atlanta $21,257,396 D.C. $20,016,591 Austin $19,922,021 Chicago $19,515,479 Seattle $18,947,463 New England $18,909,273 Miami $18,055,548 Los Angeles FC $17,483,012 Houston $17,252,231 Columbus $16,060,111 Kansas City $15,454,335 New York City $15,448,629 Cincinnati $15,087,380 Portland $14,449,409 Dallas $14,399,519 Nashville $13,976,528 Charlotte $13,473,928 Colorado $13,106,961 San Jose $13,022,374 Philadelphia $12,804,172 Vancouver $12,746,625 Minnesota $12,285,685 Salt Lake $12,138,719 Orlando $11,227,559 New York Red Bulls $11,163,066 St. Louis $10,933,074 Montreal $10,511,926