Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Watterson 59, Grove City 45
Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 56, OT
Bowling Green 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 35
Cin. Western Hills 60, South 58
Cols. Africentric 78, Cin. College Prep. 55
Evangel Christian, Ky. 66, Cin. Taft 57
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 29
Hilliard Davidson 72, West 27
Hillsboro Christian Academy 62, Cov. Latin, Ky. 55
Kings Mills Kings 71, Morrow Little Miami 50
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36
Maumee 72, Tontogany Otsego 35
Mogadore Field 56, Mantua Crestwood 46
Pandora-Gilboa 72, Leipsic 36
Perry 82, Ashtabula Edgewood 66
Utica 50, Marion Elgin 43
Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Haviland Wayne Trace 44, OT
Westerville Cent. 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 51
Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Hebron Lakewood 28
Westlake Holiday Classic=
Macedonia Nordonia 66, Oberlin 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/