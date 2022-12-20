AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Watterson 59, Grove City 45

Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 56, OT

Bowling Green 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 35

Cin. Western Hills 60, South 58

Cols. Africentric 78, Cin. College Prep. 55

Evangel Christian, Ky. 66, Cin. Taft 57

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 29

Hilliard Davidson 72, West 27

Hillsboro Christian Academy 62, Cov. Latin, Ky. 55

Kings Mills Kings 71, Morrow Little Miami 50

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36

Maumee 72, Tontogany Otsego 35

Mogadore Field 56, Mantua Crestwood 46

Pandora-Gilboa 72, Leipsic 36

Perry 82, Ashtabula Edgewood 66

Utica 50, Marion Elgin 43

Van Wert Lincolnview 49, Haviland Wayne Trace 44, OT

Westerville Cent. 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 51

Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Hebron Lakewood 28

Westlake Holiday Classic=

Macedonia Nordonia 66, Oberlin 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

