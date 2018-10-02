FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Weekend college top 10: Receivers stand out for W&J, Duquesne, Allegheny

 
Share

Every week, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. W&J receiver breaks out in season-opening rout

Sophomore Andrew Wolf had catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 15 Presidents topped St. John Fisher, 37-12, on Saturday. As a freshman, Wolf made just two catches for 4 yards in six games. Senior Zac Quattrone (Serra Catholic) had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

2. Duquesne bounces back to thump Lock Haven

Senior Nehari Crawford scored three touchdowns -- two on receptions and one on a punt a return -- as the Dukes (1-1) blanked Lock Haven, 45-0, on Saturday. The win came a week after a season-opening loss at FBS UMass and was Duquesne’s largest margin of victory since 2003. Crawford finished with five catches for 140 yards, and junior A.J. Hines rushed for 77 yards on seven carries, including a 28-yard touchdown.

3. Allegheny’s Victor races toward record

Junior receiver Alex Victor caught nine passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 40-19 loss to No. 24 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday. The 245 yards were the most for all divisions this weekend and the second-highest single-game total in Allegheny history. He also pushed his career total to 1,836, 164 yards away from Jon Turner’s school record.

4. Grove City football schools Juniata

Junior Wesley Schools carried 34 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines opened the season with a 38-23 triumph Saturday. It was Schools’ eighth straight 100-yard game. Grove City forced three turnovers, including an interception freshman Dan Melville returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

5. Slippery Rock rallies past Kentucky State

The Rock scored 21 points in the third quarter and defeated Kentucky State, 38-31, on Saturday. Slippery Rock trailed 28-7 in the second quarter before coming back. Junior Andrew Koester (West Allegheny) threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, and his 80-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the third quarter tied the score at 28-28. Wes Hills, a senior transfer from Delaware, ran for 164 yards and a touchdown, and senior Tavarus Sample recorded two interceptions, returning one 62 yards to set up the winning touchdown and the other on Kentucky State’s final possession. Sample was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week.

6. Duquesne’s Murphy breaks shutout record

Senior Kyra Murphy (Canon-McMillan) earned her 22nd career shutout in the Dukes’ 1-0 soccer victory against Binghamton on Sunday, eclipsing Kelly O’Neill’s mark set in 1998. Murphy, who also holds school records in wins and goals-against average, finished with four saves for the Dukes (2-2).

7. Penn State volleyball stays unbeaten

The No. 6 Nittany Lions (5-0) swept Texas A&M, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22, in the Penn State Invitational championship match Saturday. Tournament MVP Bryanna Weiskircher totaled 10 digs, 33 assists and three blocks. Freshmen Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord were named to the all-tournament team.

8. Clarion volleyball sweeps home tournament

The Golden Eagles beat Cedarville, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13, on Saturday to cap a 4-0 showing in their Tony Banner Memorial Tournament. Clarion also downed Concord, Ursuline and Ohio Dominican by 3-0 scores. Against Cedarville, junior Julia Holden had 14 kills, and freshman Aubry Wrona added nine kills and five aces. Senior Leah Vensel contributed 28 assists for the Golden Eagles (6-2).

9. Edinboro football dominates in opener

The Fighting Scots outgained Lake Erie, 559-104, en route to a 69-0 victory Saturday. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Andrew Tomko threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and redshirt junior Walter Fletcher for for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

10. Marshall’s big game not enough for Geneva

Senior Trewon Marshall ran 26 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Tornadoes’ 35-24 loss to Marietta on Saturday. He was named NCCAA Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week.