Weekend college top 10: Receivers stand out for W&J, Duquesne, Allegheny

Every week, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. W&J receiver breaks out in season-opening rout

Sophomore Andrew Wolf had catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 15 Presidents topped St. John Fisher, 37-12, on Saturday. As a freshman, Wolf made just two catches for 4 yards in six games. Senior Zac Quattrone (Serra Catholic) had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

2. Duquesne bounces back to thump Lock Haven

Senior Nehari Crawford scored three touchdowns -- two on receptions and one on a punt a return -- as the Dukes (1-1) blanked Lock Haven, 45-0, on Saturday. The win came a week after a season-opening loss at FBS UMass and was Duquesne’s largest margin of victory since 2003. Crawford finished with five catches for 140 yards, and junior A.J. Hines rushed for 77 yards on seven carries, including a 28-yard touchdown.

3. Allegheny’s Victor races toward record

Junior receiver Alex Victor caught nine passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators’ 40-19 loss to No. 24 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday. The 245 yards were the most for all divisions this weekend and the second-highest single-game total in Allegheny history. He also pushed his career total to 1,836, 164 yards away from Jon Turner’s school record.

4. Grove City football schools Juniata

Junior Wesley Schools carried 34 times for 220 yards and three touchdowns as the Wolverines opened the season with a 38-23 triumph Saturday. It was Schools’ eighth straight 100-yard game. Grove City forced three turnovers, including an interception freshman Dan Melville returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

5. Slippery Rock rallies past Kentucky State

The Rock scored 21 points in the third quarter and defeated Kentucky State, 38-31, on Saturday. Slippery Rock trailed 28-7 in the second quarter before coming back. Junior Andrew Koester (West Allegheny) threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, and his 80-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 17 seconds left in the third quarter tied the score at 28-28. Wes Hills, a senior transfer from Delaware, ran for 164 yards and a touchdown, and senior Tavarus Sample recorded two interceptions, returning one 62 yards to set up the winning touchdown and the other on Kentucky State’s final possession. Sample was named PSAC West Defensive Player of the Week.

6. Duquesne’s Murphy breaks shutout record

Senior Kyra Murphy (Canon-McMillan) earned her 22nd career shutout in the Dukes’ 1-0 soccer victory against Binghamton on Sunday, eclipsing Kelly O’Neill’s mark set in 1998. Murphy, who also holds school records in wins and goals-against average, finished with four saves for the Dukes (2-2).

7. Penn State volleyball stays unbeaten

The No. 6 Nittany Lions (5-0) swept Texas A&M, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22, in the Penn State Invitational championship match Saturday. Tournament MVP Bryanna Weiskircher totaled 10 digs, 33 assists and three blocks. Freshmen Serena Gray and Kaitlyn Hord were named to the all-tournament team.

8. Clarion volleyball sweeps home tournament

The Golden Eagles beat Cedarville, 25-19, 25-11, 25-13, on Saturday to cap a 4-0 showing in their Tony Banner Memorial Tournament. Clarion also downed Concord, Ursuline and Ohio Dominican by 3-0 scores. Against Cedarville, junior Julia Holden had 14 kills, and freshman Aubry Wrona added nine kills and five aces. Senior Leah Vensel contributed 28 assists for the Golden Eagles (6-2).

9. Edinboro football dominates in opener

The Fighting Scots outgained Lake Erie, 559-104, en route to a 69-0 victory Saturday. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Andrew Tomko threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, and redshirt junior Walter Fletcher for for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

10. Marshall’s big game not enough for Geneva

Senior Trewon Marshall ran 26 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Tornadoes’ 35-24 loss to Marietta on Saturday. He was named NCCAA Offensive Student-Athlete of the Week.