NHRA Four-Wide Nationals
Sunday
At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas
Final Finish Order
Top Fuel
1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Mike Salinas; 7
Rob Passey; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Clay Millican; 12. Austin
Prock; 13. Buddy Hull; 14. Justin Ashley; 15. Krista Baldwin.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. John Force; 4. Chad Green; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Blake Alexander;
7. Jeff Diehl; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Steven Densham;
13. Robert Hight; 14. Jason Rupert; 15. Bob Tasca III; 16. Bobby Bode.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Aaron
Stanfield; 7. Erica Enders; 8. Steve Graham; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 10. Jerry Tucker; 11. Bo Butner;
12. Mason McGaha; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Kyle Koretsky; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Camrie Caruso.
Final Results
Top Fuel
Antron Brown, 3.760 seconds, 319.75 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.774 seconds, 331.04 mph and Brittany
Force, 3.769 seconds, 331.69 mph and Josh Hart, 3.791 seconds, 324.90 mph.
Funny Car
Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.943, 326.79 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.969, 319.45 and John
Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.005, 321.81 and Chad Green, Mustang, 4.222, 250.74.
Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.649, 206.29 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.646, 206.35 and Cristian
Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.693, 205.79 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.650, 206.42.
Top Alcohol Dragster
Tony Stewart, 5.324, 269.62 def. Todd Bruce, 5.332, 270.97 and Chris Demke, 5.355, 270.64 and Mike
Coughlin, 5.351, 270.75.
Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.506, 266.42 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 5.530, 261.57 and Brian Hough,
Camaro, 6.564, 118.79 and Jake Guadagnolo, Camaro, 5.670, 248.07.
Competition Eliminator
Travis Gusso, Chevy Cobalt, 8.792, 154.92 def. Jeff Taylor, Cobalt, 7.115, 185.43.
Super Stock
Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.579, 131.18 def. Trey Vetter, Chevy Cobalt, 9.120, 139.96.
Stock Eliminator
Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.363, 118.83 def. John Gray, Plymouth Demon, 11.187, 113.47.
Super Comp
Tanner Theobald, Dragster, 9.062, 159.59 def. Doug Johnson, Dragster, 9.019, 172.04.
Super Gas
Tom Carlson, Chevy Corvette, 10.053, 159.21 def. Mark Philbrick, Ford Mustang, 10.065, 155.04.
Top Dragster
Mike MacBrair, Dragster, 6.411, 212.06 def. Dan Naylor, Dragster, 6.285, 217.60.
Final round-by-round results
Top Fuel
First Round
Leah Pruett, 3.779, 319.60 and Rob Passey, 4.074, 276.69 def. Austin Prock, 4.172, 258.96 and Justin
Ashley, 4.211, 313.22; Mike Salinas, 3.729, 332.10 and Shawn Langdon, 3.773, 324.75 def. Clay Millican,
3.828, 317.64 and Krista Baldwin, broke; Brittany Force, 3.785, 327.74 and Antron Brown, 3.780,
321.65 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.789, 325.77 and Josh Hart, 3.768, 327.03 and Steve Torrence, 3.814,
319.37 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.806, 324.59 and Buddy Hull, 3.859, 313.80.
Semifinals
B. Force, 3.758, 315.05 and A. Brown, 3.769, 312.71 def. L. Pruett, 3.798, 322.34 and R. Passey, broke; J.
Hart, 4.131, 268.76 and S. Torrence, 4.618, 187.11 def. M. Salinas, 10.937, 68.36 and S. Langdon, DQ.
Final
A. Brown, 3.760, 319.75 def. S. Torrence, 3.774, 331.04, B. Force, 3.769, 331.69 and J. Hart, 3.791,
324.90.
Funny Car
First Round
John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.979, 327.03 and Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.967, 326.95 def. Paul Lee,
Dodge Charger, 4.552, 195.14 and Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 5.153, 159.63; Cruz Pedregon, Charger,
3.976, 327.27 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.963, 322.27 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.767,
193.05 and Bobby Bode, Mustang, broke; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.997, 317.72 and Jeff Diehl, Toyota
Camry, 4.003, 303.50 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.225, 265.22 and Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.270,
249.58; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.051, 314.61 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.149, 249.39 def. Ron
Capps, Supra, 4.469, 272.50 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 11.205, 67.24.
Semifinals
Wilkerson, 4.053, 310.70 and Green, 4.157, 293.60 def. Alexander, 5.271, 141.89 and Pedregon, 11.088,
72.22; Hagan, 3.968, 322.81 and Force, 4.069, 321.04 def. DeJoria, 4.061, 275.90 and Diehl, 4.291,
228.31.
Final
Hagan, 3.943, 326.79 def. Wilkerson, 3.969, 319.45, Force, 4.005, 321.81 and Green, 4.222, 250.74.
Pro Stock
First Round
Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.638, 207.59 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.669, 206.10 def.
Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.676, 206.70 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.657, 205.91; Aaron
Stanfield, Camaro, 6.660, 206.83 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.673, 205.60 def. Bo Butner, Camaro,
6.704, 206.54 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 9.111, 106.21; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.636, 206.51 and Steve
Graham, Camaro, 6.701, 205.19 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 12.833, 58.40 and Kyle Koretsky, Camaro,
6.659, 205.38; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.627, 206.45 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.691, 205.63 def.
Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.686, 205.32 and Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 12.929, 66.27.
Semifinals
Kramer, 6.680, 206.10 and Glenn, 6.654, 205.98 def. Stanfield, 6.693, 205.85 and Graham, 6.731,
205.57; Coughlin Jr., 6.663, 206.86 and C. Cuadra, 6.685, 206.26 def. Hartford, 6.648, 206.83 and
Enders, 6.715, 205.29.
Final
Glenn, 6.649, 206.29 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.646, 206.35, C. Cuadra, 6.693, 205.79 and Kramer, 6.650,
206.42.
Point Standings
Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 323; 2. Justin Ashley, 310; 3. Brittany Force, 287; 4. (tie) Antron Brown, 274; Mike
Salinas, 274; 6. Leah Pruett, 252; 7. (tie) Shawn Langdon, 230; 8. Austin Prock, 233; 9. Doug Kalitta,
199; 10. Josh Hart, 171.
Funny Car
1. Matt Hagan, 394; 2. Ron Capps, 289; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 278; 4. Chad Green, 252; 5. Robert Hight,
242; 6. Bob Tasca III, 239; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 231; 8. John Force, 187; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 185; 10. Blake
Alexander, 178.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, 360; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., 309; 3. Matt Hartford, 295; 4. Camrie Caruso, 263; 5.
Aaron Stanfield, 231; 6. Bo Butner, 216; 7. Greg Anderson, 201; 8. Cristian Cuadra, 200; 9. Kyle
Koretsky, 198; 10. Mason McGaha, 193.