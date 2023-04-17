NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Click to copy

Click to copy

Sunday

At The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Final Finish Order

Top Fuel

1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Mike Salinas; 7

Rob Passey; 8. Shawn Langdon; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Clay Millican; 12. Austin

Prock; 13. Buddy Hull; 14. Justin Ashley; 15. Krista Baldwin.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Tim Wilkerson; 3. John Force; 4. Chad Green; 5. Alexis DeJoria; 6. Blake Alexander;

7. Jeff Diehl; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Alex Laughlin; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Steven Densham;

13. Robert Hight; 14. Jason Rupert; 15. Bob Tasca III; 16. Bobby Bode.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Deric Kramer; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Aaron

Stanfield; 7. Erica Enders; 8. Steve Graham; 9. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 10. Jerry Tucker; 11. Bo Butner;

12. Mason McGaha; 13. Greg Anderson; 14. Kyle Koretsky; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Camrie Caruso.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Results

Top Fuel

Antron Brown, 3.760 seconds, 319.75 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.774 seconds, 331.04 mph and Brittany

Force, 3.769 seconds, 331.69 mph and Josh Hart, 3.791 seconds, 324.90 mph.

Funny Car

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.943, 326.79 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.969, 319.45 and John

Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.005, 321.81 and Chad Green, Mustang, 4.222, 250.74.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.649, 206.29 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.646, 206.35 and Cristian

Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.693, 205.79 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.650, 206.42.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Tony Stewart, 5.324, 269.62 def. Todd Bruce, 5.332, 270.97 and Chris Demke, 5.355, 270.64 and Mike

Coughlin, 5.351, 270.75.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.506, 266.42 def. Ulf Leanders, Camaro, 5.530, 261.57 and Brian Hough,

Camaro, 6.564, 118.79 and Jake Guadagnolo, Camaro, 5.670, 248.07.

Competition Eliminator

Travis Gusso, Chevy Cobalt, 8.792, 154.92 def. Jeff Taylor, Cobalt, 7.115, 185.43.

Super Stock

Brad Burton, Pontiac Firebird, 9.579, 131.18 def. Trey Vetter, Chevy Cobalt, 9.120, 139.96.

Stock Eliminator

Kyle Rizzoli, Chevy Camaro, 10.363, 118.83 def. John Gray, Plymouth Demon, 11.187, 113.47.

Super Comp

Tanner Theobald, Dragster, 9.062, 159.59 def. Doug Johnson, Dragster, 9.019, 172.04.

ADVERTISEMENT

Super Gas

Tom Carlson, Chevy Corvette, 10.053, 159.21 def. Mark Philbrick, Ford Mustang, 10.065, 155.04.

Top Dragster

Mike MacBrair, Dragster, 6.411, 212.06 def. Dan Naylor, Dragster, 6.285, 217.60.

Final round-by-round results

Top Fuel

First Round

Leah Pruett, 3.779, 319.60 and Rob Passey, 4.074, 276.69 def. Austin Prock, 4.172, 258.96 and Justin

Ashley, 4.211, 313.22; Mike Salinas, 3.729, 332.10 and Shawn Langdon, 3.773, 324.75 def. Clay Millican,

3.828, 317.64 and Krista Baldwin, broke; Brittany Force, 3.785, 327.74 and Antron Brown, 3.780,

321.65 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.789, 325.77 and Josh Hart, 3.768, 327.03 and Steve Torrence, 3.814,

319.37 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.806, 324.59 and Buddy Hull, 3.859, 313.80.

Semifinals

B. Force, 3.758, 315.05 and A. Brown, 3.769, 312.71 def. L. Pruett, 3.798, 322.34 and R. Passey, broke; J.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hart, 4.131, 268.76 and S. Torrence, 4.618, 187.11 def. M. Salinas, 10.937, 68.36 and S. Langdon, DQ.

Final

A. Brown, 3.760, 319.75 def. S. Torrence, 3.774, 331.04, B. Force, 3.769, 331.69 and J. Hart, 3.791,

324.90.

Funny Car

First Round

John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.979, 327.03 and Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.967, 326.95 def. Paul Lee,

Dodge Charger, 4.552, 195.14 and Jason Rupert, Ford Mustang, 5.153, 159.63; Cruz Pedregon, Charger,

3.976, 327.27 and Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.963, 322.27 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 4.767,

193.05 and Bobby Bode, Mustang, broke; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.997, 317.72 and Jeff Diehl, Toyota

Camry, 4.003, 303.50 def. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 4.225, 265.22 and Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.270,

249.58; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.051, 314.61 and Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.149, 249.39 def. Ron

Capps, Supra, 4.469, 272.50 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 11.205, 67.24.

Semifinals

Wilkerson, 4.053, 310.70 and Green, 4.157, 293.60 def. Alexander, 5.271, 141.89 and Pedregon, 11.088,

ADVERTISEMENT

72.22; Hagan, 3.968, 322.81 and Force, 4.069, 321.04 def. DeJoria, 4.061, 275.90 and Diehl, 4.291,

228.31.

Final

Hagan, 3.943, 326.79 def. Wilkerson, 3.969, 319.45, Force, 4.005, 321.81 and Green, 4.222, 250.74.

Pro Stock

First Round

Troy Coughlin Jr., Chevy Camaro, 6.638, 207.59 and Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.669, 206.10 def.

Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.676, 206.70 and Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.657, 205.91; Aaron

Stanfield, Camaro, 6.660, 206.83 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.673, 205.60 def. Bo Butner, Camaro,

6.704, 206.54 and Chris McGaha, Camaro, 9.111, 106.21; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.636, 206.51 and Steve

Graham, Camaro, 6.701, 205.19 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 12.833, 58.40 and Kyle Koretsky, Camaro,

6.659, 205.38; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.627, 206.45 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.691, 205.63 def.

Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.686, 205.32 and Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 12.929, 66.27.

Semifinals

Kramer, 6.680, 206.10 and Glenn, 6.654, 205.98 def. Stanfield, 6.693, 205.85 and Graham, 6.731,

ADVERTISEMENT

205.57; Coughlin Jr., 6.663, 206.86 and C. Cuadra, 6.685, 206.26 def. Hartford, 6.648, 206.83 and

Enders, 6.715, 205.29.

Final

Glenn, 6.649, 206.29 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.646, 206.35, C. Cuadra, 6.693, 205.79 and Kramer, 6.650,

206.42.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 323; 2. Justin Ashley, 310; 3. Brittany Force, 287; 4. (tie) Antron Brown, 274; Mike

Salinas, 274; 6. Leah Pruett, 252; 7. (tie) Shawn Langdon, 230; 8. Austin Prock, 233; 9. Doug Kalitta,

199; 10. Josh Hart, 171.

Funny Car

1. Matt Hagan, 394; 2. Ron Capps, 289; 3. Alexis DeJoria, 278; 4. Chad Green, 252; 5. Robert Hight,

242; 6. Bob Tasca III, 239; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 231; 8. John Force, 187; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 185; 10. Blake

Alexander, 178.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 360; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr., 309; 3. Matt Hartford, 295; 4. Camrie Caruso, 263; 5.

Aaron Stanfield, 231; 6. Bo Butner, 216; 7. Greg Anderson, 201; 8. Cristian Cuadra, 200; 9. Kyle

Koretsky, 198; 10. Mason McGaha, 193.